Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Trainer Ado McGuinness
Trainer Ado McGuinness

Northumberland Plate preview: Ado McGuinness excited by Tribal Star

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri June 27, 2025 · 4h ago

Ado McGuinness is looking forward to taking Tribal Star back to Newcastle for Saturday’s JenningsBet Northumberland Plate.

The four-year-old was the last horse in the race and has strong course form, having finished second behind Wonder Legend over Saturday's trip on All-Weather Finals Day.

The trainer told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I’m very hopeful. Since finals day we’ve put him away and targeted this race. On his handicap mark we were borderline getting and we did, by the skin of our teeth, we were the last one in which was great.

“We gave him a spin around Dundalk last week and he was very, very good with a 100 rated horse so we’re very hopeful of a big run."

The April outing was Tribal Star’s only run to date over two miles, a trip the trainer feels is his optimum.

"If you look at his breeding he's out of a Listed winner and by the Sea The Stars. That was his first time ever over that trip.

"To get him qualified for the all-weather finals we had to drop him back to a mile and two, and he was just chinned on the line at Dundalk. We always knew he wanted further, and I think he’s a real stayer. I’m looking forward to this run."

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/newcastle/handicap-flat-class-2-2m-56y/35809195

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING