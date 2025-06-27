Northumberland Plate preview: Ado McGuinness excited by Tribal Star

Ado McGuinness is looking forward to taking Tribal Star back to Newcastle for Saturday’s JenningsBet Northumberland Plate.
The four-year-old was the last horse in the race and has strong course form, having finished second behind Wonder Legend over Saturday's trip on All-Weather Finals Day.
The trainer told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I’m very hopeful. Since finals day we’ve put him away and targeted this race. On his handicap mark we were borderline getting and we did, by the skin of our teeth, we were the last one in which was great.
“We gave him a spin around Dundalk last week and he was very, very good with a 100 rated horse so we’re very hopeful of a big run."
The April outing was Tribal Star’s only run to date over two miles, a trip the trainer feels is his optimum.
"If you look at his breeding he's out of a Listed winner and by the Sea The Stars. That was his first time ever over that trip.
"To get him qualified for the all-weather finals we had to drop him back to a mile and two, and he was just chinned on the line at Dundalk. We always knew he wanted further, and I think he’s a real stayer. I’m looking forward to this run."
