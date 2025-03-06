Northern racing: Lewis Tomlinson with his horses to follow including tips for Cheltenham

No doubt a couple of the shrewdies will be keeping an eye out for any tucked-away gamble up in the North but I’m full steam ahead in Festival mode now, late nights trying to dissect the Pertemps and Martin Pipe are what the game is about for me. Twenty-eight races to get stuck into, twenty-eight winners to back.

Of course, there’s something pretty important also happening down in the Cotswolds next week, but you’ll hear people telling you that a 4/1 winner at any one of those provincial meetings next week pays the same as it does down in Cheltenham.

That’s what we’ve got to look forward to in this part of the world over the next seven days, plenty of good stuff to enjoy amongst it all as well, I’m sure.

WHAT’S HAPPENED

I went to a Mickey Mouse uni, so never got the chance to enjoy a 'student' day at the races - I’d probably price it at about 7/4 that the well-spoken lads who run Invades are even aware of the existence of 'higher' education in Huddersfield, in fact - so my trip to Donny on Saturday was my first real experience of such an afternoon and I honestly found it one of the most enjoyable days I’ve had on track for a while.

Certainly, I'd never before heard as much noise on the first circuit of a maiden hurdle as in the opener on Town Moor at the weekend and any novice racegoers couldn’t have wished for a better introduction to the thrills of the game for than David Maxwell firing home an odds-on favourite, hurdles debutant QUEENSBURY BOY more than confirming the impression made when runner-up to Wingmen in a Punchestown bumper last spring.

Of course, student days aren’t universally popular amongst racing fans and their value to the sport has caused a fair amount of debate in recent weeks, though the theory that there’s no long-term good in packing the stands with 6,000 youngsters who “aren’t there for the racing” is absolutely bananas for me.

My life revolves around the sport but, nine times out ten I’m on track socially, I’m not there for the horses either and I think plenty of traditionalists would be kidding themselves to claim otherwise outside of the very top meetings. It's why Pontefract Fridays are my favourite days racing of the year; it’s standard Class 5 fare, but the sun’s normally out, you can bring your own cans in, the tribute bands on after racing are good fun and it's borderline impossible not to have a good laugh with your mates.

It shouldn’t matter whether the main attraction for a new racegoer is the drinking or the dressing up; if 6,000 more people associate a day at the races with having a good time, then it has a major win for the game whether they leave the track able to name a single horse or not.

I almost had to question whether I could name a single horse given the way my punting went on Town Moor, but I was far from the only one to pass over repeat Grimthorpe winner MORODER, who sparked a full-blooded celebration from his rider James Best as he crossed the line to score for the first time since taking this race back in 2023.

He’s still well treated on his best form after a 6 lb rise and it’s worth remembering that was beaten only by Kitty’s Light in the bet365 on his next outing after his previous Grimthorpe success, though I have a sneaking suspicion that the reapplication of blinkers was the catalyst for his return to form; he produced a similarly rejuvenated effort when tried in them for the first time at Cheltenham last April and I’d rather wait to see whether the same trick works again next time.

The other Virgin Bet-sponsored feature handicap chase went the way of the novice BROOKIE, who accounted several experienced, if well exposed rivals, in quite tidy fashion. He’s now won four of his eight starts since joining Anthony Honeyball and should remain less exposed than most in good-level 2m handicap chases.

Has anyone on the preview circuit claimed it as a form boost for Ballyburn yet?

Things went better from a punting perspective up at Kelso; I ended up playing GREY DAWNING when he hit 11/10 (not the biggest he went in the morning, either!) and Dan Skelton’s flying grey never gave me a moment’s doubt, clearly right back in his groove with a typically superb display of jumping from the front. He’s now Timeform’s top-rated British-trained staying chaser, whilst IROKO did his National claims no harm either in defeat, able to snap back onto the bridle a couple of times before the winner’s class told late in the day.

Minor each-way returns also came courtesy of CASTLE CARROCK, who just seemed a bit caught out of his ground early doors but did enough good work late to nick a place in the Premier Novices Hurdle. That Grade 2 contest was won by JET TO VEGAS, evidently a slow-burner for Lucinda Russell but one that is now progressing at a rapid rate of knots and could well enhance the yard’s fine record in the Grade 1 novice events at Aintree next month, though he’ll clearly be even more at home chasing next season and rates as a fine high-class prospect over 2m for a yard more attuned to staying types in that discipline.

Jet To Vegas was the second leg of a treble for Russell, kicked off by Hogmaneigh winner BOLD LIGHT taking his record in handicaps to 2-2 under promising 7-lb claimer Jack Power before the prolific WALK ON QUEST maintained his unbeaten record against similarly upwardly-mobile opposition in the Cyril Alexander Novices’ Chase. He’s now 24 lb higher than when making his winning start over fences but is essentially improving at a rate that the handicapper can’t keep up with and appeals as likely to continue to on the up for a while yet, the Hillhouse Quarry at Ayr next month looking an ideal target.

There’s plenty to like about the second and third coming out of that contest too, runner-up MENAGGIO is perhaps more of a staying type than the pair he split, whilst third-placed LEADER IN THE PARK is really likeable sort, fading only after the last having both jumped and travelled with plenty of verve in front. He won at Kempton on Boxing Day and granted the turnaround doesn’t come too quick, the £31k handicap over the same C&D on Saturday week would look tailor-made for him once again.

And of course, the feature Morebattle went to the ultra-dogged course specialist CRACKING RHAPSODY, who was able to defy a mark 13 lb higher than when also winning the race twelve months ago. What a brilliant flag-bearer for the Ewan Whillans yard he is, and though he’s almost certain to find things a whole lot tougher away from his stomping ground if creeping into at the foot of the weights in the County, bagging such a significant pot for the second year running surely means it’s job done again for the season for this likeable six-year-old.