Northern jumpers for Christmas feast including Wetherby and Chepstow stars

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson reveals six northern horses on his radar for the festive period.

JAPETUS - 12.40 Market Rasen (Boxing Day) Nicky Richards resisted temptation to throw JAPETUS into the deep end of Aintree’s Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle in the absence from that race of the unbeaten Upon Tweed. Instead, the master of Greystoke is following his tried-and-trusted route of keeping his most promising novice hurdlers in shallower waters to build experience before dispensing with the armbands. Runner-up in a soft-ground Kelso bumper on debut in February, Japetus is unbeaten in three starts on sounder surfaces since. They include on his hurdles debut over this same Market Rasen course and distance six weeks ago, when he picked up smartly down the Lincolnshire circuit’s short straight to overhaul a race-fit rival who’d got first run. More will be required under a penalty in a race that’s been won by some fair performers in recent seasons and is often targeted by Dan Skelton and Olly Murphy, who’ve landed each of the last five editions. There’s also a chance Richards might sidestep it to wait for another day if conditions are deemed too taxing for this Sea The Moon four-year-old. Either way, it’s a race away from the bright lights of Kempton, Aintree and Leopardstown that it often pays to keep an eye on. THE BIG BREAC - Lincolnshire National, 2.57 Market Rasen (Boxing Day) Following Grand Geste’s Tommy Whittle triumph on Saturday, the in-form Joel Parkinson-Sue Smith combo have more staying handicap chase prizes in their sights over the festive period. Whatever the fate of Konfusion (Rowland Meyrick) and O’Connell (Welsh National), THE BIG BREAC can follow in the latter’s hoofprints from 12 months ago by landing the Lincolnshire National. Winner of a Wetherby handicap on his chase debut, the Malinas gelding came up shy from an 8lb higher mark when a rallying third to the revitalised Dom Of May upped to 3m6f in a deeper race at Newcastle a month ago. Nevertheless, that was still a solid effort on just his ninth career start. The form has also been franked by the unlucky runner-up Zertakt, who defied a small rise to go one better at Cheltenham next time. A strong stayer who already appears an assured jumper of fences, the eight-year-old should prove well suited to the demands of this near-3m4f stamina test. While he’s 3-3 at left-handed Wetherby, he strikes as a genuine and uncomplicated sort whose go-forward run style regularly reaps reward at right-handed Rasen. This looks a more appealing opportunity than an alternative entry at Aintree on the same afternoon.

GLEN ROAD - 2.10 Wetherby (Boxing Day) Something of a slow-burner over hurdles, GLEN ROAD can round off a productive 2025 with a fifth success from his last seven starts. The first came at Market Rasen in March off a mark of 99 on what was his seventh spin over hurdles. Further wins have come off 102 at Bangor in April, 106 at Wetherby last month - on his second run back following a summer break during which he had further wind surgery - and then 112 at Kelso three weeks ago. That last effort, when he beat a heavily-backed last-time-out winner (pair clear), saw Glen Road record a career-best Timeform figure for the fourth consecutive race. The handicapper has responded with a further 7lb hike (the runner-up Authorized Mission got a 5lb rise). However, that appeals as strong form for the grade and this progressive type may be able to overcome it back over a track and trip he’s already won at this season, for all that stepping out to 3m is likely to suit him even better in due course. DOYEN DU BAR - Castleford Chase, 2.45 Wetherby (December 27) A quick and accurate jumper, DOYEN DU BAR appeals as an ideal type to provide that man Richards with a first Castleford Chase success. Like many of our long-established handicap chases, Wetherby’s day two feature is no longer the same race that, in its halcyon days, was won by Tingle Creek, Badsworth Boy, Pearlyman, Waterloo Boy, Katabatic and Viking Flagship. Or for that matter Little Bay, who provided Nicky’s late father Gordon with two of his three victories in this two-miler. Doyen Du Bar shaped with considerable promise with a tilt at this contest in mind when third in a well-run affair on Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup undercard. Always in the van under a positive Harry Cobden ride, he travelled menacingly well to the second-last upsides fellow pace-pusher Javert Allen, and only gave best after the last as Ryan’s Rocket, who had the perfect tow into things, swept by. As seasonal and stable debuts go - it was Doyen Du Bar’s first run for Richards following the retirement of previous trainer Pauline Robson - owner Eric Elliott probably couldn’t have wished for more. The return to likely slower terrain in West Yorkshire will suit this lightly-raced nine-year-old, who boasts an impressive five-from-nine record on ground that’s soft or heavy. Wetherby is also a track that should play to his strengths, with smooth-jumping front-runners often able to press home their advantage over the four fences which come up at fairly quick intervals down the home straight. His form from last season with subsequent Greatwood Gold Cup one-two Booster Bob and Vincenzo reads well, and suggests a mark of 131 shouldn’t be beyond him with that recent run under his belt.

