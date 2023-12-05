Sporting Life
Paddington stamps his class on the Sussex Stakes
Nomination to Paddington raises funds for Graham Lee

By Sporting Life
09:30 · TUE December 05, 2023

A nomination to star colt Paddington was sold for 72,000 guineas at Tattersalls on Monday to raise funds on behalf of injured jockey Graham Lee.

The Grand National and Ascot Gold Cup-winning rider remains in hospital after suffering serious neck and spinal injuries in a fall at Newcastle last month.

A JustGiving page set up by Lee’s daughter Amy for the Injured Jockeys Fund is approaching the £170,000 mark – and the Coolmore team were keen to add their support by auctioning off a nomination to their top-class three-year-old Paddington before the first ‘Sceptre’ lot at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

Paddington rattled off four straight Group One victories in the space of 68 days earlier this year, landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

The recently-retired son of Siyouni will stand his first season at Coolmore in 2024 with a stallion fee of €55,000.

The winning bid was made by Lady Lloyd Webber of Watership Down Stud.

