Neil Callan was full of praise for David O’Meara’s Nomadic Empire after the four-year-old bounced back to winning ways in the Al Manama Cup in Bahrain.

On the opening afternoon of the 20220/23 Bahrain Turf Series, fellow British-based trainer George Baker was also on the scoresheet courtesy of Lucander in the Al Muharraq Cup. Winless in 12 races this summer, mostly in major sprint handicaps, Nomadic Empire returned to winning ways under a well-judged ride from Callan. “He has no shortage of ability. I think he’s almost bordering on a Group horse,” said Callan. “He had great form last summer in England and when I rode him in the Portland Handicap, he gave me some feel! These races in Bahrain are run at an endless pace from start to finish which really suited him.

