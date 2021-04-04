Irish Grand National preview: Paul Nolan on Latest Exhibition

The Paul Nolan-trained novice has had just four races over fences, but he has shown plenty of potential, especially when runner-up to Monkfish in two Grade One races.

Connections decided not to take on Monkfish again at Cheltenham last month, having suffered defeat in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle last year.

“I just hope we have made the right decision in missing Cheltenham,” said Nolan.

“You can’t be afraid of one horse, but we’ve run against Monkfish three times and he’s beaten us three times.

“We just thought with the time frame, this race suited us better than Cheltenham. We had it in our minds early on the Irish National – provided he got what we thought was a favourable mark – would be his target.

“At the end of the day he’d be one of the most inexperienced horses in the field. The biggest field he’s run in was the Albert Bartlett last year. Other than that it has been relatively small fields. Of course that is a worry.

“There’s a lot of worries, but there is no point harbouring on them. When you run for prize money like this, you’re going to expect big fields and you’re going to have worries, but once the jockey is on his back and the race starts, there is nothing you can do and there is no point in worrying.

“Ideally it would have been great if Tiger Roll had stayed in, but that’s the way it is. He’s got top weight for a reason.”