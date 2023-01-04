The Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate have a Saturday to savour as both Love Envoi and Tahmuras are aiming to shine at Sandown.

The ownership group is run by Fehily and fellow former rider David Crosse, with both Sandown entrants flying the flag in their silks across the past few seasons. The Paul Nicholls-trained Tahmuras was a point-to-point winner and then a good bumper horse last year, winning one National Hunt Flat contest and going down by just a neck in another. He made his hurdles debut at Chepstow in November, contesting a 15-runner maiden and prevailing by eight lengths under Nicholls’ stable jockey Harry Cobden.