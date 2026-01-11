Noel Fehily has William Hill Hurdle at Newbury in mind for Helnwein

The Alan King trained eight-year-old has filled the runner-up spot in this season’s Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock and the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.

Last time out the Walk In The Park gelding finished only fifth in the valuable Ascot Rotary Festive Handicap Hurdle, but the now retired jockey, who runs Helnwein under his Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, believes slower than ideal ground was responsible for that effort.

Helnwein will be aimed at the valuable two-mile test on February 7, for which he is a general 20/1 chance. However, should he swerve that race Fehily admits he would then head straight to the County Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Fehily said: “Helnwein is pencilled in to go for the William Hill, but he wouldn’t turn up if it was very soft.

“If it was nice ground he would go there, but otherwise we will go straight to the County Hurdle. I think those fast run two mile handicaps really suit him.

“The ground was plenty soft enough for him at Ascot, but it was still a good run and I don’t think he did an awful lot wrong to be fair. Better ground suits him better.”