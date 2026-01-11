Menu icon
Helnwein ridden by Tom Cannon
Helnwein ridden by Tom Cannon

Noel Fehily has William Hill Hurdle at Newbury in mind for Helnwein

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun January 11, 2026 · 27 min ago

Noel Fehily will consider giving Helnwein the chance to open his account for the season in next month’s William Hill Hurdle at Newbury providing conditions are suitable.

The Alan King trained eight-year-old has filled the runner-up spot in this season’s Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock and the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.

Last time out the Walk In The Park gelding finished only fifth in the valuable Ascot Rotary Festive Handicap Hurdle, but the now retired jockey, who runs Helnwein under his Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, believes slower than ideal ground was responsible for that effort.

Helnwein will be aimed at the valuable two-mile test on February 7, for which he is a general 20/1 chance. However, should he swerve that race Fehily admits he would then head straight to the County Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Fehily said: “Helnwein is pencilled in to go for the William Hill, but he wouldn’t turn up if it was very soft.

“If it was nice ground he would go there, but otherwise we will go straight to the County Hurdle. I think those fast run two mile handicaps really suit him.

“The ground was plenty soft enough for him at Ascot, but it was still a good run and I don’t think he did an awful lot wrong to be fair. Better ground suits him better.”

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login

Fehily is also looking forward to Hurricane Pat advancing his Festival claims in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

The Gary and Josh Moore-trained six-year-old will bid to back up a brace of wins at Sandown, the latest of which was secured in last month’s Listed Betfair Exchange Claremont Novices’ Hurdle, in the Grade Two test.

Fehily said: “I thought he was very impressive at Sandown Park and he will try and back that up next weekend at Haydock Park. I think he is a horse that is getting stronger all the time.”

