Stan Sheppard with Veterans' winner Nocte Volatus
Stan Sheppard with Veterans' winner Nocte Volatus

Nocte Volatus wins Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase Final at Sandown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat January 03, 2026 · 3h ago

Tom Lacey's Nocte Volatus landed the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase (2025 Stayers' Veterans' Chase Final) at Sandown on Saturday.

The £100,000 contest was the Saturday feature on a card that passed a morning inspection due to the cold weather but these likeable veterans warmed the cockles in a race packed with incident.

Annsam led them along for more than a circuit but capsized down the back straight after reaching for one while Copperhead unseated Freddie Gingell at the last of the Railway Fences when the screw tightened.

That left Gustavian to kick on for home out in front, a horse who had made bad mistakes at the Railways the first time around himself, but he couldn't see off the late challengers headed by Nocte Volatus.

With the Pond Fence omitted on both circuits due to low sun Nocte Volatus made his move from there on the final circuit under Stan Sheppard, with good jumps at the final two fences helping him to overhaul Gustavian as he made his way home.

It was all over up the hill as Le Milos held on for second from a flying Gabbys Cross, Nocte Volatus a length and a quarter ahead of the pair as he justified 11/4 favouritism.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

