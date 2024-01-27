Noble Yeats won the McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham | report and free video replay

The popular veteran and 11/4 favourite made ground all the way to the line, as did outsider Strong Leader against the stands' rail, but he couldn't quite reel in Noble Yeats with a head separating the pair at the line.

Paisley Park, who was bidding for a fourth win in the race, had been only fifth and ridden when the field straightened up but he hit his stride on the approach to that obstacle and landed running.

All seven runners were closely grouped having jumped the third last and by the time they reached the final obstacle there were still six runners in contention with Noble Yeats, ridden by Harry Cobden, on the inside of the track.

The 2022 Grand National winner didn't go without market support on his return to hurdling and the money proved to be spot on in the Grade 2 contest.

Winning trainer Emmet Mullins said: "It's great to get his head back in front again and he toughed it out there well against an old warrior like Paisley, it's a great result. It was a brilliant race. It was two tough genuine horses running to the line. It was a bit nerve-racking and I would say most other people enjoyed it more than I did.

"He never makes it easy for us, he's on and off it, but 50 yards back from the last I thought we had a great chance but at the home bend I didn't think we had any chance. All credit to the horse, he's the one out there doing it and we're just providing him with the opportunities to show what he's got and he's got plenty."

When asked if Noble Yeats would head to the Stayers' Hurdle next, followed by the Aintree Grand National, Mullins responded: "I think so. That looks the likely route at the moment.

“I said to Robert (Waley-Cohen) before he ran this season that we are going for the Stayers’ Hurdle first and skip the Gold Cup. I think a lot of people were surprised when they didn’t see an entry in that, but the Stayers’ Hurdle has been the plan from the start of the season.

“He stays well and the New Course here lends to a thorough test and that suits him. We have had our crack at a Gold Cup and we were well and truly put in our place and I would say we are 10lbs off that. I would say the Stayers’ Hurdle is the next logical place to look.”

Noble Yeats is 25/1 with Betfair Sportsbook for the Grand National in April and 10/1 with the same firm for the Stayers' Hurdle.

A little bit sorry but not very

Successful owner Robert Waley-Cohen said: “I’ve shouted a lot, and I keep on losing my voice with the close finishes. I’m a little bit sorry to spoil Paisley Park’s story, but not very.

“He had a really tough season last season so we wanted to give him a long summer and start slowly and think about winning the Grand National. After that we have to think about winning the Stayers’ Hurdle. It is the only race we are entered in at The Festival and it has to be a serious consideration.

“I thought we stay better than anybody. He has won over an extended four and a quarter miles at Aintree so I think we can do it over three miles at Cheltenham. He was fourth turning in, but he flew up that hill. I first won the Stayers’ Hurdle with Rustie in 1989 which is 35 years ago so I think it is time for another one.

“It will be fun to have a crack at it and it is a much less tough race than the Gold Cup and a more suitable prep for the Grand National.”

A legend with a great sense of humour

An emotional Emma Lavelle said of Paisley Park: "It's an absolute mixture of emotions. It's so hard to be anything other than unbelievably proud that at 12-years-old he's still galloping as hard as he possibly can up that hill.

"They didn't go much of a gallop, they then quickened sharply and that's when he gets a bit lost and hits that flat spot, then he just galvanises and charges on up the hill. He's turned up three times this season, he's run absolute crackers each time. He got beaten by hitting the front and something just doing him last time, he's just failed to get back up again this time - words fail me because I think he's just the most extraordinary horse.

"We use the word legend too often but he is an absolute legend.

"You watch the race and you feel immense pride in him. I've got it together and then the cheers and the noise for Paisley is just unbelievable; there was a row of people at the front saying 'we love Paisley' and 'that's why we love national hunt racing' and that's it, then I'm gone.

"It's such a privilege to manage a horse that is so loved by everybody else. If he comes out of this well which, touch wood, he should. As I say, he's twelve-years-old, he's loving what he's doing and he deserves the chance to have another crack at the big one.

"He has a great sense of humour this horse so maybe he's just been dangling the carrot and he'll deliver in March!"