A winner at Ascot in May and Newmarket in July, Charlie Appleby’s juvenile completed his hat-trick with a clear-cut victory in the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York last month.

The Kingman colt was all set to step up to Group One level for the first time, but will not be in action on the Rowley Mile.

Owners Godolphin posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately, Noble Style suffered from a bout of colic at the weekend and has subsequently missed an important piece of work.

“Therefore, he will not line up for the Middle Park Stakes on September 24.”

Noble Style, who was a best priced 5/2 joint-favourite for the Middle Park, holds an entry in the Dewhurst on on October 8 and is prominent in ante-post lists for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

