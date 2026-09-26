Noble Exhibit won the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh | report, reaction and replay

Noble Exhibit justified market support and a supplementary entry to win the Churchill Tyres Beresford Stakes at the Curragh.
It was all very straightforward for the 10/11 favourite, it could barely have been simpler.
Wayne Lordan jumped Noble Exhibit out in front in the mile Group 2 and there he stayed with very little change to the order in behind.
They had City Of Dubai, owned by the race sponsor, for company with Shakespeare and Drumbeat - both trained, like the winner, by Aidan O'Brien - with two Joseph O'Brien trained runners bringing up the rear.
Noble Exhibit and his big white blaze eased into the straight in front with Lordan having appeared to set steady fractions and proceeded to go through the gears. City Of Dubai quickened too but never threatened to get on terms while Drumbeat and Shakespeare both shaped as though they would prefer a stiffer test.
They came home in that order with the official distances a length and a quarter, a length and a half and two and a quarter lengths.
Noble Exhibit had finished third on debut in a maiden won by the impressive and now Group 1 placed Monogram before stepping up to win his maiden by seven lengths.
Noble Exhibit holds an entry for the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and the Frankel colt was slashed to 7/4 favourite from 7/1 by Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
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Lordan told Racing TV: "It was very straightforward.
"He's a lovely colt. He's progressed nice from each run. I was quite impressed in the Punchestown maiden, the field mightn't have been that strong but he was quite impressive.
"Today he bowled away, he goes a nice even gallop and he can quicken which is a huge bonus.
"Thankfully I was here and I was able to ride him. He's showing what he's been promising at home and he's on an upward curve.
"He's a progressive horse. A mile is obviously ideal but I think he could go a mile and a quarter because he's a good traveller."
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