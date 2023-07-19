No rush for Michael Dods to map out Azure Blue aim after July Cup flop

Having rounded off last season with back-to-back wins at Newmarket, the four-year-old picked up where she left off with a Listed success on the Rowley Mile in early May.

She subsequently got the better of multiple Group One winner Highfield Princess to land the Duke of York Stakes and as a result was among the leading contenders for last weekend’s Group One feature, but could only finish sixth of eight runners.

“She was on the wing, probably racing a bit keenly, but she’s come home fine,” said Dods.

“On the day she probably didn’t run her race, but she’s been fine since she came home anyway.”

The Darlington-based trainer is keen to let the dust settle before committing to future plans. Azure Blue’s big-race entries include the Nunthorpe at York, the Sprint Cup at Haydock and the Flying Five Stakes in Ireland.

“We’ll give her this week and see where we go next – we haven’t made any plans,” he added.

“One of the owners has gone on holiday so we’ll wait until they get back next week, discuss it with them and go from there.”