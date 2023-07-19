Sporting Life
Azure Blue - targeted at Listed prize
Azure Blue

No rush for Michael Dods to map out Azure Blue aim after July Cup flop

By Sporting Life
14:18 · WED July 19, 2023

Michael Dods reports his star filly Azure Blue to be none the worse following her disappointing performance in the July Cup on Saturday.

Having rounded off last season with back-to-back wins at Newmarket, the four-year-old picked up where she left off with a Listed success on the Rowley Mile in early May.

She subsequently got the better of multiple Group One winner Highfield Princess to land the Duke of York Stakes and as a result was among the leading contenders for last weekend’s Group One feature, but could only finish sixth of eight runners.

“She was on the wing, probably racing a bit keenly, but she’s come home fine,” said Dods.

“On the day she probably didn’t run her race, but she’s been fine since she came home anyway.”

The Darlington-based trainer is keen to let the dust settle before committing to future plans. Azure Blue’s big-race entries include the Nunthorpe at York, the Sprint Cup at Haydock and the Flying Five Stakes in Ireland.

“We’ll give her this week and see where we go next – we haven’t made any plans,” he added.

“One of the owners has gone on holiday so we’ll wait until they get back next week, discuss it with them and go from there.”

