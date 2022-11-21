Henry de Bromhead remains keen to head to next month’s Savills Chase at Leopardstown with A Plus Tard after so far failing to find an obvious reason for his disappointing return to action at Haydock on Saturday.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding was a brilliant winner of the Betfair Chase 12 months ago and was unsurprisingly a short price to double up on his first start since claiming Gold Cup glory in March. But A Plus Tard failed to travel or jump with his trademark enthusiasm and Rachael Blackmore pulled him up early in the home straight. De Bromhead remains perplexed by the performance – but if nothing comes to light over the coming days he will put a line through it and move on.

“Nothing (has shown up) as yet. I just saw him this morning and he trotted out perfect,” the County Waterford handler said on Monday. “We just don’t know at the moment. Our vet was doing a lot of things with him this morning and I haven’t spoken to him since. “His bloods have been checked and his heart. His bloods were done last Monday and they were perfect, I think the racecourse checked his heart straight after and he scoped and he was perfect. “He’s moving perfect. People were saying he was a bit reluctant to go down to the start, I didn’t see that. Genuinely I don’t know.”