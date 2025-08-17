No racing in Britain on September 10 in protest over tax proposals

It will be the first time that the sport has voluntarily refused to race in its modern history.

The announcement made by the British Horseracing Authority comes as British Racing’s ‘Axe the Racing Tax’ campaign gears up in advance of the Autumn Budget.

The campaign is urging the Government to axe the Treasury’s proposal to bring existing online betting duties into one single rate which the BHA say would have devastating consequences for a sport that supports 85,000 jobs and which is attended by almost five million people each year.

Four scheduled race meetings on September 10 – the day before the start of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster – at Lingfield Park, Carlisle, Uttoxeter and Kempton Park – will no longer take place that day and will be rescheduled.

On the same day, the sport will host a major campaign event in Westminster where senior leaders will be joined by owners, trainers and jockeys to highlight the threat of the Treasury’s proposal on an industry which is worth £4.1 billion to the UK economy.

Economic analysis commissioned by the BHA has shown that the proposal could have a destructive impact on the sport with a £330 million revenue hit to the industry in the first five years, and putting 2,752 jobs at risk in the first year alone.

Racing’s decision not to race on September 10 is an unprecedented one. With the exception of meetings being called off due to adverse weather, equine virus outbreak and national crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the first time in history that the sport has taken a collective decision not to race in protest at a Government proposal.

The meeting scheduled for Lingfield on September 10 moves to September 8. Carlisle switches to an evening fixture on the 9th, Uttoxeter’s afternoon card will now also be an evening meeting on the 11th and Kempton moves back to the 15th. The fixture originally scheduled for that day at the venue moves to Saturday 18.

'Unprecedented decision'

Brant Dunshea, Chief Executive at the BHA said: “We have decided to take the unprecedented decision to cancel our planned racing fixtures on 10th September to highlight to Government the serious consequences of the Treasury’s tax proposals which threaten the very future of our sport.

“British Racing is already in a precarious financial position and research has shown that a tax rise on racing could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country.

“This is the first time that British Racing has chosen not to race due to Government proposals. We haven’t taken this decision lightly but in doing so we are urging the Government to rethink this tax proposal to protect the future of our sport which is a cherished part of Britain’s heritage and culture.

“Our message to Government is clear: axe the racing tax and back British Racing.”

Jim Mullen, CEO at The Jockey Club, said: "Our sport has come together today, and by cancelling racing fixtures, we hope the Government will take a moment to reflect on the harm this tax will cause to a sport in which our country leads in so many ways. We hope this pause for reflection will enable the Government to truly understand the economic impact of horseracing and its cultural significance to communities across the UK, as well as the world-class racing festivals we host.

“After this period of reflection, we hope the full implications will be understood, and we can prevent the irreparable damage that threatens a sport the nation is, and should be, proud of."

'Thousands of jobs are at stake'

Paul Johnson, Chief Executive of the National Trainers Federation, said: “Cancelling fixtures is a huge sacrifice by racing and should serve as a stark reminder to the Government of the impact its tax raid will have on our sport. Thousands of jobs are at stake alongside the loss of millions of pounds to the British economy.

“And it’s not just the sport that will suffer. Almost 5 million people go racing every year and across Britain communities will be robbed of a vital social, cultural and economic asset if the Treasury and No10 proceed with this tax grab.

“British Racing cannot survive on reputation alone and we call on the Government to set an enlightened tax regime that will allow the sport to thrive before we reach the point of no return.”