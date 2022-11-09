Now 11, Coole Cody has had 13 of his last 14 outings at the home of National Hunt racing, enjoying plenty of success.

He won the corresponding race in 2020, was going well when falling two out 12 months ago, returned a month later to win the December Gold Cup and then landed the Plate at the Festival in typically buccaneering style.

However, off a mark of 151, Williams believes he faces the toughest ask of his career.

“It’s a case of horses for courses with him, it’s the oldest saying in the book,” said Williams.

“He can’t keep winning, can he. With all due respect he ran the other day over hurdles and the handicapper didn’t even drop him 1lb.

“Listen, that’s the way it is, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. I don’t think the handicapper will allow him to win another and that is the truth of the matter.

“He’s genuine, 100 per cent, he’s fit and well and in great form, he’s a joy, but even 1lb lower would be a help. He won’t mind what the ground is, it’s Cheltenham and we’ll be running.”