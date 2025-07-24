No mistake from promising two-year-old Publish at Sandown

It's a race with a rich history of producing good horses, with Kameko, Nostrum, Arabian Crown and Ruling Court all winning this contest in the last seven years.

The pair had it between them after quickening clear a furlong and a half from the finish and although Catullus stuck to his task, Kingman colt Publish stayed tight to the far rail and stayed on nicely to score by a length and a quarter, with 14/1 chance The Joker staying on into third.

The Juddmonte-owned Publish was soon at the head of affairs having broken from stall one, closely followed by William Buick aboard the Godolphin runner, Catullus.

Both horses had the benefit of a previous outing going into the Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes and in the end it was the odds-on favourite Publish (4/7), trained by John & Thady Gosden and ridden by James Doyle, who emerged on top over the Charlie Appleby-trained runner-up, Catullus.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power clipped the winner to 16/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas and Doyle said on Racing TV: "I didn't go overly mad in front and I think I only saw Charlie's horse at the two pole and my fella was pretty green.

"He just got a little bit anxious in the gate and he jumped slow but there were a few slowly away so I could just gradually build him into his gears. In front probably wasn't ideal as he was having a good look at a few of the little path and the groundmen on the inside so he didn't knuckle down until the last furlong.

"But once he got organised he hit the line well.

"He wasn't concentrating in front to be honest so when Will joined me it kind of helped him. Once he was getting the message he did hit the line good. It was slow-ish ground and he has gone on this but I'd imagine he'd give you a slightly better feel on tighter ground.

"He is certainly a nice prospect going forward."

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "He ran a nice race here first time out and took a step forward from that. He set a solid benchmark and won well.

"He's always looked a nice type, is obviously by Kingman and has a nice attitude so should keep progressing."

In terms of future plans, he added: "We'll see, he's done lots of growing and is a big boy now. We'll see how he comes out of the race but he might want a bit of time to develop too. He's out of a No Nay Never mare so has a bit of speed but he finished well up the hill there over seven."