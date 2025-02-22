No Jockeys’ Cup title bid for Brian Hughes but retirement not on the horizon

Brian Hughes may be outside the top 20 in his bid to pick up the £500,000 top prize for the leading jockey in the inaugural David Power Jockeys’ Cup, but he is more than happy with where he is currently at in a long and distinguished career.

The County Armagh rider began his career with James Lambe – and is one of a select few to have ridden a Flat winner, hurdle winner and a chase winner at Downpatrick – but moved over to ride for Howard Johnson after the trainer saw him riding a winner for Jim Bolger. Hughes told Sporting Life in the fourth of their David Power Jockeys’ Cup podcast series: "I wasn’t strong enough, light enough or good enough to ride on the Flat, my weight always held me back so I was always dieting but then that makes you weak. “You were trying to do a light weight but then you weren’t strong enough to give the horse a good ride. “I starved myself for three days for a ride for Jim Bolger - and luckily won on the filly - and Howard Johnson was there and he saw it. “Graham and Andrea Wylie had bought a load of yearlings and I had helped break them in. That was how that all came about.”

"I was thinking, did that really happen?" - David Power Jockeys' Cup Podcast: Brian Hughes