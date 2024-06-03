No hurry for connections to firm up Ghostwriter route

The Jeff Smith-owned colt finished three and three-quarter lengths behind the impressive winner Look De Vega in the French Derby at Chantilly.

That followed another meritorious run in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, with Cox feeling the rain-softened ground just blunted Ghostwriter’s turn of foot in France and is minded to keep him to quicker ground in future.

“He ran a really nice race and I think the amount of rain during the last week probably hindered his finishing kick,” said Cox.

“I couldn’t say he didn’t go on the ground as he’s finished close enough, but quicker ground would have just helped him a little more.

“Most importantly, I’m really pleased with the way he has come out of the race, I’m very happy indeed that he’s come out of it really well."

Ghostwriter found himself a bit short of room turning into the straight, but his trainer was making no excuses.

Cox said: “He was very lucky to get his way out of a tight spot turning into the straight and then he just lengthened to the line. I think the winner was pretty impressive but our lad ran a good, solid race and a drier surface will help him more in the future.

“I don’t think we’ll be dropping back to a mile, we’re quite happy that the trip was favourable and we’d be quite happy that he’ll continue to build on what he has shown so far.

“We’ve no thoughts about where next, he’s well entered up so we’ve got many options open and we’ll bear in mind what we thought about the ground as well.”

