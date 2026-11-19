The gelded son of Kayf Tara, who is a general 5/2 chance for the Grade One contest, had been under consideration to start his season off in the £120,000 contest, just as he did 12 months ago.

However, Skelton admits that the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old will bypass an outing in the two mile prize, which he looked set to go close in last year before falling at the second last whilst still holding every chance.

Instead, Skelton will now aim Mydaddypaddy at the first Grade One hurdle of the season after deciding against declaring him in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Skelton said: “We decided not to declare Mydaddypaddy at Haydock on Saturday, and he will now go for the Fighting Fifth.

“It will be a single prong attack on the race as The New Lion is not going to the Fighting Fifth as I want a bit longer with him.

“I just need more time with him, and I want to have him right, right, as I can have him better.”

Although Mydaddypaddy, who finished third in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on his last start, is vying for favouritism, Skelton admits that those that have already had a run, like market leader Alexei, will be more finely tuned.