Dan Skelton will rely solely on Mydaddypaddy to deliver him a first victory in the Bowmer And Kirkland Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 28 after admitting he needs more time with The New Lion.
The gelded son of Kayf Tara, who is a general 5/2 chance for the Grade One contest, had been under consideration to start his season off in the £120,000 contest, just as he did 12 months ago.
However, Skelton admits that the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old will bypass an outing in the two mile prize, which he looked set to go close in last year before falling at the second last whilst still holding every chance.
Instead, Skelton will now aim Mydaddypaddy at the first Grade One hurdle of the season after deciding against declaring him in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle at Haydock Park on Saturday.
Skelton said: “We decided not to declare Mydaddypaddy at Haydock on Saturday, and he will now go for the Fighting Fifth.
“It will be a single prong attack on the race as The New Lion is not going to the Fighting Fifth as I want a bit longer with him.
“I just need more time with him, and I want to have him right, right, as I can have him better.”
Although Mydaddypaddy, who finished third in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on his last start, is vying for favouritism, Skelton admits that those that have already had a run, like market leader Alexei, will be more finely tuned.
Skelton added: “They (Alexei and Wilful) have had a run, and that is definitely to their advantage. We can’t lose that disadvantage until we have had a run.”
And with Mydaddypaddy being a late absentee from the Grade Two Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree earlier this month on account of the ground, Skelton expects conditions to be much more suitable at Gosforth Park.
He added: “The ground is imperative to Mydaddypaddy. It wasn’t quite slow enough at Haydock Park for him.
“We are hoping that they are going to get some more rain up at Newcastle, but I’ve spoken to the team up there, and they are quite happy that they are near enough getting to good to soft, and that is ideal.”
A trip to Ascot just before Christmas appears to be on the cards for Maestro Conti, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Grade One Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in April.
He added: “Maestro Conti will be trained, I think, for what was the old Ladbroke Hurdle at Ascot before Christmas.
“We did look at the Gerry Feilden at Newbury at the end of the month for him, but we are going to wait as I think I can have him a bit better.”
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