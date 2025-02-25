No dramas in Constitution Hill Kempton gallop 12 months on from horror show

What a difference 12 months make, that is if you are Constitution Hill or Nicky Henderson.

To the hundreds in attendance at the twice monthly Sunbury Antiques Market held at Kempton Park, February 27, 2024 will just go down as another day of bargain hunting. However, to those connected to arguably jump racing’s very own jewel in the crown it is a date that will always be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Those at the track, not to find a priceless piece of Clarice Cliff, but to see the poster boy of National Hunt produce a sparkling gallop, witnessed the sight of a champion finishing in splendid isolation, but not in the position that was expected. Heads were turned, and only mutterings could be heard as those stood by in the shadows of the winning post looked at each other in the search of answers, as the multiple Grade One winner crossed the line as if something was amiss. Those fears were later confirmed with Henderson admitting his undisputed stable star had mucus in his lungs, which would eventually rule him out of the defence of his Champion Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival. Fast forward 12 months and those long drawn faces were readily replaced with smiles of satisfaction as the gelded son of Blue Bresil confirmed his well-being under regular big race rider Nico de Boinville much to the delight of connections.

Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Stable Tour

Anchored at the rear during the early stages of the gallop by Nico de Boinville in behind stablemates That’s Nice and Aston Martini the 10-time winner eased past that pair within a matter of strides before pulling readily clear without being asked any serious questions. And although this was only a routine gallop it left all those in attendance, not least Henderson and owner Michael Buckley, confident that he will very much be the one to beat in the Unibet Champion Hurdle again. Henderson said: “I think if you could check Nico’s face my face and Michael’s face you can probably tell it is a different day. “It is frightening to watch actually. We had been so happy, and you had to blank out last year. “We knew before we came here last year that these horses weren’t flying and you were nearly ready for something to happen and it was going to be harder to get through. “Whereas today everything has gone perfect. The other two were going to do their own thing. “It was a two horse gallop and a one horse gallop and we have to do that as there is no point in the others trying to even remotely go with him and we know that. They were doing their own thing. “It is not as if Nico has had to give him a kick, that was just pure natural pace. “It is frightening when he goes as one minute he is sat beside you then the next minute he is gone. “Nico said he was fantastic and said that was 100 per cent exactly what we wanted.” After last year’s debacle Henderson initially insisted that he would not be giving his stable star, who this season has won the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park and International Hurdle at Cheltenham any more public gallops before performing a dramatic U-turn. And, with Constitution Hill turning in another seemingly below par effort during the Coral Gold Cup Gallops Morning at Newbury in November ahead of his intended return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, eye-brows were raised at Henderson’s latest move. Henderson said: “It is worth coming to watch that and it is unfair to shut the doors and show you, but it was great you are all here and you can make your own minds up. “I always think last year it was a good thing you were here as if I tried explaining to you what happened then nobody would have believed me. “They would have said this guy is making his own things up and he doesn’t want to run him this, that and other. “We were brave enough to do this today and a lot of people said you must be mad to bring him here let alone show you, but it was great.” “It had to go right today, and we knew that. He has had a great season so far and that was great. You wouldn’t get tired of watching this horse as he is very special. “We have got a fortnight to finish it off, and our work is then done, and then it is completely over to Nico.”

Nicky Henderson and Constitution Hill at a recent stable tour

In racing we all know plans can change in an instant, but despite there still being two weeks to go before the tapes rise in the 2025 Champion Hurdle, which Constitution Hill is an odds-on chance to claim once more, Henderson admits it will now just be a case of fine tuning things. He added: “He won’t do too much more. He had a good bit on Friday when Nico sat on him. That was to decide whether to come here and I was in two minds, but Nico said he thinks he will enjoy it and that it will be fun. “That really will do him. His race is on the Tuesday, which is the first day, so we have got two weeks to go. “We wouldn’t want to do much more this week, but he will jump some hurdles Monday or Tuesday of next week. “I would say he would then have one more gallop on our grass.” And as for the man who will be responsible for steering the horse that has become public property in the Champion Hurdle he believes his mount is right where he needs to be. De Boinville said: “I think that just proved where we thought he was. These are beneficial to the training regime rather than a test. “After his piece of work the other day we thought it would benefit him to open him up a bit. I didn’t want to do much and it is a fine line. “Last year was an absolute disaster. But last year we learned a great deal as we learned he wasn’t right and we could pull up stumps there, but today we are good to go and crack on. “This is another day, and another year, and where we are today is very different to last year, but today was a big day in all these horses lifes to just come through it. “Right now I couldn’t be happier with him.” Plenty of big decisions still remain to be decided ahead of this year’s Festival, not least who Grade One winning rider de Boinville will ride in this year’s JCB Triumph Hurdle. Those looking for the answer to that question were still searching for it as both Lulamba and Palladium, who at €1.4 million is the most expensive horse purchased to go jump racing, were among the 12 strong Henderson contingent to take to the track. Henderson added: “I thought the juveniles were super. I think if I would have brought them here on Saturday I don’t think I would have run them. “In this position everybody has ridden everything and they have done that at home as well. "I’ve not got that far with discussions as to who is going to ride who at Cheltenham.”