No Drama This End team leaning towards running in Challow

Owner Max McNeill says it's 60/40 in favour of No Drama This End running in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury, however he insists that the final decision will rest with trainer Paul Nicholls.

The five-year-old has looked imperious in both of his starts this season after running out the winner of the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham before following up at the same level in the Betfair Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park. And following those victories a return to Grade One company could beckon for the Walk In The Park gelding, who McNeill owns alongside Chris and Giles Barber, for a tilt at the extended two-and-a-half mile test on December 29th. However, although keen to send No Drama This End to the Berkshire circuit later this month McNeill will only do so if he receives the green light from Nicholls, who has won the £100,000 contest a record six times.