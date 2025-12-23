No Drama This End team leaning towards running in Challow

Owner Max McNeill says it's 60/40 in favour of No Drama This End running in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury, however he insists that the final decision will rest with trainer Paul Nicholls.
The five-year-old has looked imperious in both of his starts this season after running out the winner of the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham before following up at the same level in the Betfair Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park.
And following those victories a return to Grade One company could beckon for the Walk In The Park gelding, who McNeill owns alongside Chris and Giles Barber, for a tilt at the extended two-and-a-half mile test on December 29th.
However, although keen to send No Drama This End to the Berkshire circuit later this month McNeill will only do so if he receives the green light from Nicholls, who has won the £100,000 contest a record six times.
McNeill said: “These young horses are fantastic, but to have one like No Drama This End is great. I think he could be the best that I’ve ever had, or maybe the best I’m likely to have. My feeling is that I think he will go to Newbury, but it is one hundred percent Paul’s decision.
"I spoke to him on Saturday at Ascot and he said he is in great form, but if there is one doubt in his mind then he won’t go. As I’m standing here now I would say it is 60/40 in favour of him going, but again Paul has the final say.
“This race is there, and there are potentially some good horses going to the alternative, which is the Grade Two on Trials Day at Cheltenham. He is also a young horse and we are talking about the future.
“If he runs here then he would have three runs relatively quickly and that is why we have got to mind him a bit. Paul is a master at this and I’m going to leave it completely with him.”
