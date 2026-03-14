No Drama This End could run at Aintree after Cheltenham Festival flop

After suffering defeat when sent off favourite for the Grade One Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday the Walk In The Park gelding could now atone for that reversal at the same level in the extended three mile contest on April 10th.

However, the six-year-old, who claimed Grade One honours in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury in December, will also have the option of running in the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle over two and a half miles at the Merseyside track 24 hours later according to the Ditcheat handler.

Nicholls said: “No Drama This End is fine. It was frustrating with some of those starts last week. After he jumped two, and having watched it again, he was never going to win from there.

“The first time when they were all going he would have been alright then you get a cold start, and he clipped heels and it all just didn’t happen. We have just got to put it behind us and move forward.

“I wouldn’t mind going three miles with him at Aintree. If it was soft, or testing, we would go two and a half miles. We have got to make sure he is alright, but he hasn’t had a hard race.”