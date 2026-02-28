No Drama This End Challow win form franked by Montemares' Kelso win

Stan Sheppard was sitting pretty aboard the 6/1 chance as he went to the front going to the last and a safe leap there sealed victory.

Tom Lacey’s charge came home six-and-a-half lengths clear of Kosac D’oudairies.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I couldn’t go the gallop at all early so I just sat on him as long as I could and when the race fell apart around him I was travelling well enough to go where I wanted.

“He’s done it well. He’s only five and probably got slightly outstayed at Newbury the last day by older horses but if I could ask them to design a race for him it would be two miles two. It suits him very well. I think he’s well above average.”

Free video replay - Watch Montemares win at Kelso