No Drama This End and Regents Stroll warm up for Cheltenham Festival

McNeill was speaking to Sky Sports Racing at Newbury after watching another of his charges, Quebecois, have his final qualifying run ahead of a possible outing at the Cheltenham Festival next month, a meeting where No Drama This End is among the leading contenders for the Turners Novices' Hurdle.

Trainer Paul Nicholls had earlier revealed that No Drama This End had worked that morning with Regents Stroll as they build up towards the spring festivals and McNeill was clearly enjoying the build-up.

"It's great to have a horse like No Drama, and this lad, but No Drama is in a different league," he said.

"We've been on the periphery of that for so long with the likes of Walkon, Mille Chief, Grumeti and Worlds End, and even that was a few years back, and we're going there with a live chance. I won't take a horse there now unless we've got an each-way chance.

"There's no point in just making up the numbers. We've done that and been kicked in the teeth enough and we go there with a small, select squad and we're looking forward to it. You've got to think a little bit strategically, it can't all be about Cheltenham. There are three or four good festivals and we want to play a part in all of them.

"We could go with Fingle Bridge, he'd certainly be good enough, but we think the Imperial Cup at Sandown on this sort of ground will play to his strengths and that would leave him a little bit of time to go to Aintree."

As for the gallop, McNeill was more than happy with what he saw, revealing: "He and Regents Stroll went and did a two mile gallop.

"You know, you're a little bit nervous about that. They were both ready for it, as they come up the hill there, both neck and neck, nice and steady, finish together; just what you wanted to see.

"Harry [Cobden] came up with a big smile on his face and I said 'you don't need to say anymore than that'; it's fantastic, a super piece of work."

McNeill's Cheltenham team could also include Shearer in the Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase.