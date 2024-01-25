No Caldwell Construction runners at the Dublin Racing Festival

Owners Andrew and Gemma Brown, whose horses run under the Caldwell Construction banner, have cited the recent sad losses of young horses as the reason for their shock exit from the sport.
Their string will be dispersed at Tattersalls Ireland on the Monday after the DRF including leading two-mile novice hurdler Caldwell Potter, Fil Dor, Imagine, Sa Fureur and Pied Piper.
Joey Logan, racing manager to the operation told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily: "We’ve had numerous phone calls from agents, owners, trainers, everyone’s been on trying to buy horses and see if they’re for sale for new trainers or to stay with Gordon (Elliott) in the yard.
“It’s very important to let the public know it’s only fair to sell them in public auction, they’re there for anyone to come and view, see and buy.
“Its a public auction, they’re there to be sold and anyone looking to buy a young, exciting Cheltenham horse, well there are 29 horses and some very exciting young horses in it with massive futures.
“No horse will be running at the Dublin Racing Festival and no horse will change hands prior to the sale. Every one goes there to be sold at public auction and none of them will run between now and then.”
Logan is confident the Browns will return to the sport at some stage in the future.
“I’ve been speaking to Andy on numerous occasions over the last couple of days. They’re a very young couple in their early 40s and are very busy with their business and young kids.
"I’ve no doubt that it's not the end of Andy and Gemma in racing. They will have horses again, it might take some time, but I expect they’ll be back in the game," he added.
