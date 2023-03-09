Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old has only been seen fleetingly but created a huge impression.

Having made her debut for new connections in a Grade One at Fairyhouse in April when she finished down the field, she was off the track for 275 days before reappearing at Clonmel.

Sent into the lead by the second flight, she gradually drew further and further clear on her way to winning by 22 lengths.

Night And Day had been third favourite with the bookmakers for the Grade Two, registered as the Dawn Run Novices’ Hurdle, next Thursday.

Munir tweeted: "Sad to report that Night And Day has unfortunately suffered a setback and will miss this year’s Cheltenham Festival. We look forward to her going back into full training next season."