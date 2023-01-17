The race, registered as the Champion Hurdle Trial, was won by former Grand Farm inhabitant The New One for four successive years between 2015 and 2018.

Twiston-Davies and his son Sam also teamed up to win the race in 2020 so are searching for a sixth victory in 10 years in the Grade Two.

With testing ground assured, I Like To Move It will be looking to bounce back after finishing only sixth in the Relkeel Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs last time out.

Prior to that he had won the Greatwood Hurdle under top weight of 12st.

Sam Twiston-Davies said: “Obviously, it didn’t work out in the Relkeel at Cheltenham last time. He has come out of it fine and we have learned a good deal more about him.

“We are looking forward to Saturday. Haydock and soft ground will suit him, hopefully, all being well.”