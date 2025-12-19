Nigel Hawke reflects on Blowers' 300/1 win at Exeter

His three-quarter length defeat of favourite On The Bayou in the Priceup.Bet Maiden Hurdle carved out a place in turf history for the five-year-old who is set to return to the same track for his next race.

Speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “It’s not rocket science I said yesterday he’s had two runs, is a nice horse, a brute of a horse, all of 18 hands plus. He ran once last year in a bumper around Larkhill and I think he was backed down to favouritism, there was certainly money for him, and his breathing cut out.

“That happens so he had the belt and braces done, no problems at all, and came to us.

“He’s a very, very difficult horse to train because he’s so big, and he ran at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago and it wasn’t Ella (Herbison’s) fault, the lady who rode him, but he was just too strong for her.

“He just did too much in the first mile and got home in his own time. Obviously, James Best rode him yesterday and we were going to change tactics and try to teach him to settle. But knowing how the race was going to be run at a crawl in bottomless ground, I told James to do the complete opposite, jump him out in front, get him settled in front, and that’s exactly what happened.