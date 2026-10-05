Willy Twiston-Davies
Willy Twiston-Davies

Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies trained Masked Man heads market for Chepstow's Silver Trophy

Horse Racing
Mon October 05, 2026 · 39 min ago

The lightly-raced Masked Man tops the betting for Saturday's Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow.

Trained by in-form partnership Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies for owners Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, the five-year-old has Grade 2-placed form from Haydock last season and was last seen finishing ninth in the top-class Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April.

Masked Man, who is the antepost 4/1 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, won on hurdling debut at the opening Chepstow meeting 12 months ago and looks set for a return to the track for this weekend's feature, where he could face the progressive Daylatedollarshort for trainer Olly Murphy.

Runner-up at the Punchestown Festival in the spring, Daylatedollarshort is one of three 7/1 co-second favourites alongside Pioneer Pete and Wellington Arch, with Glynn Brae, Melon and Dan Skelton's The Mighty Celt next in the market at 8/1.

Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle

Paddy Power: 4/1 Masked Man, 7 Daylatedollarshort, Pioneer Pete, Wellington Arch, 8 Glynn Brae, Melon, The Mighty Celt, 10 Service Minimum, 12 Ike Sport, Kocktail Bleu, Moon Chime, Morning Mayhem, 14 Queenie St Clair, 16 Glen To Glen, Rambo T, 20 Just A Glance, Our Guide, Take No Chances, Boombawn, Handlethekettle, Letterston Lily, Perseus Way, 33 Fasol, Grand Conqueror, Rightsotom, Sageborough, Washington, 40 Oakley, 50 Guardami Ancora.

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