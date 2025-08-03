Menu icon
Trainer Peter Schiergen
Nicoreni won the German Oaks at Dusseldorf for Pieter Schiergen

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun August 03, 2025 · 1h ago

Godolphin and Coolmore were out of luck as Nicoreni won the Henkel-Preis der Diana (German Oaks) at Dusseldorf.

Charlie Appleby saddled listed winner Spirited Style (William Buick) while Aidan O'Brien travelled Garden Of Eden (Ryan Moore), last seen winning the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, overseas challengers have struggled in the German Classic with only one such winner in the last decade and the home team gained a clean sweep of the places.

Victory in a blanket finish went to Nicoreni, runner-up in a trial last time, for Pieter Schiergen and jockey Leon Wolff.

Nyra got the better of Innora at Hamburg last time by a head but the latter reversed the placings to play the bridesmaid in the Group 1 contest.

The winning distances were half-a-length, a short-head and the same.

Garden Of Eden, sent off the even money favourite, finished ninth, some six lengths and one place ahead of Spirited Style.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

