Nicoreni won the German Oaks at Dusseldorf for Pieter Schiergen

Charlie Appleby saddled listed winner Spirited Style (William Buick) while Aidan O'Brien travelled Garden Of Eden (Ryan Moore), last seen winning the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, overseas challengers have struggled in the German Classic with only one such winner in the last decade and the home team gained a clean sweep of the places.

Victory in a blanket finish went to Nicoreni, runner-up in a trial last time, for Pieter Schiergen and jockey Leon Wolff.

Nyra got the better of Innora at Hamburg last time by a head but the latter reversed the placings to play the bridesmaid in the Group 1 contest.

The winning distances were half-a-length, a short-head and the same.

Garden Of Eden, sent off the even money favourite, finished ninth, some six lengths and one place ahead of Spirited Style.