Nico de Boinville targeting Epsom not Cheltenham success on Thursday

Nico de Boinville hopes he can taste victory on the Flat aboard Fulfilled at Epsom Downs on Thursday before teaming with Jump racing’s biggest superstar Constituton Hill.

The 34-year-old will swap tackling hurdles and fences for a spin on the level around the iconic Surrey venue when partnering the David Simcock-trained Ulysses gelding in the Everyone’s Booking Fit Show 2025 Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap, which is staged over the exact same course and distance (1m 4f 6y) as the Betfred Derby itself. While excited about the season ahead with the Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old, who is unbeaten in all seven career starts under Rules, de Boinville has his sights set on getting one over his close friend David Bass first in Thursday’s unique mile and a half test. De Boinville said: “Last season with Constitution Hill was fantastic and everyone really enjoyed it and we have all had a bit of time to reflect on what he did. I thought last season’s Cheltenham Festival was great and it was fantastic to play our small part in it in winning the Champion Hurdle. Constitution Hill has spent the summer at Charlie Vigors (Hillwood Stud) and he has come back in looking well and I can’t wait to get going with him again.

It's easy for Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle

“Sam Stronge (agent) has done a great job finding me a lovely ride for this race. I’ve not ridden for David Simcock since my amateur days so I’m very much looking forward to it. “It is my second ride in the race, but I’ve had a couple of other rides around Epsom as an amateur. It will be very competitive for sure, but I will be giving it a good go. As long as I beat David Bass I will be happy!” While de Boinville has tipped away over the summer months he admits this opportunity represents a good way to get back into the swing of things ahead of the 2023/24 Jump season stepping up another notch. De Boinville said: “It is a great thing that Epsom put on for us Jump lads and it is great to be part of it. I think everyone is on a fairly level playing field, although Jamie Moore probably has got a bit more experience around there compared to some of the other lads that are riding in the race. I’ve had a few winners over the summer, but we are just gearing up for the first wave of horses that will soon be back out for the jumps season. This is a nice way to get going again properly and it is good to support the race.”