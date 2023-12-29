Nico De Boinville suffers broken collarbone in Doncaster fall

The 34-year-old was riding 13/8 favourite Therapist for his boss Nicky Henderson in the La-Z-Boy At KC Sofa’s Fillies’ Juvenile Maiden Hurdle when coming to grief at the second-last flight.

It continued a mixed Christmas period for the rider who tasted success aboard his star mount Constitution Hill and hot Triumph Hurdle prospect Sir Gino at Kempton, but was unseated from Shishkin at the second last when leading Boxing Day’s King George VI Chase.

De Boinville confirmed in his Unibet blog on Saturday: "Unfortunately, I took a crunching fall on Therapist at Doncaster on Friday, and I will be out for a while.

"I pretty much knew that it wasn’t a routine departure soon after I hit the deck, and an X-ray this morning confirmed that I had broken my clavicle.

"It’s obviously annoying, with so many of our good horses looking to prove themselves in better races at this time of the year, as at Newbury today, but it’s only a small-scale setback in the grand scheme of things.

"I don’t know exactly how long I will be out for at the moment, but I’ll just have to get my head down and concentrate on the recovery.

"Others are in a far worse spot than me, so I won’t be feeling sorry for myself."