Nico De Boinville is all smiles after Sir Gino's win
Nico De Boinville - close to return

Nico De Boinville ready to return to action after horror fall

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 22, 2025 · 13 min ago

Nico De Boinville is ready to go whenever a suitable ride presents itself after recovering from his injuries sustained in a fall at Plumpton in April.

Nicky Henderson's stable jockey broke ribs and suffered neck injuries in the incident but after a summer of hard work is now ready to resume his career.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "I’m feeling really good. It’s been a good summer albeit tricky at the start but it’s been an enjoyable time and I’m ready to get going again.

"I had to spend the first month or so not doing an awful lot but all the people at Oaksey House and the Injured Jockeys Fund have been very helpful and I’m now back fit and raring to go.

“At that time of the season when you've been going for so long it’s a very funny time to go from being completely flat-out to doing nothing. Initially it's quite difficult but you work your way through it and are hopefully surrounded by good people. I have my family around me and they looked after me very well.

“The first couple of months weren’t easy but then you're focused on rehab but we went out to Galway for the Festival and races like that, and it was great to be there.”

The jockey isn't certain yet on what day he'll back on the racecourse.

“I don’t really (know), I’m all dressed up with nowhere to go. I’ll leave that up to the boss and the powers that be at Seven Barrows to find me a nice one to get on. I’m ready to go and could take a ride tomorrow if I wanted to so I’m just waiting."

And he admits to being excited at the prospect of getting back - and for the season ahead.

“I still enjoy it and I’ve always said when I stop enjoying it that will be the day that I stop. It’s not only those amazing horses we have at Seven Barrows but also the youngsters we have coming through. There's so much to look forward to and right now is such an exciting time in every jumps yard because we’re working out these novices and young horses and seeing what we have," he added.

