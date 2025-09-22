Nico De Boinville ready to return to action after horror fall

Nicky Henderson's stable jockey broke ribs and suffered neck injuries in the incident but after a summer of hard work is now ready to resume his career.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "I’m feeling really good. It’s been a good summer albeit tricky at the start but it’s been an enjoyable time and I’m ready to get going again.

"I had to spend the first month or so not doing an awful lot but all the people at Oaksey House and the Injured Jockeys Fund have been very helpful and I’m now back fit and raring to go.

“At that time of the season when you've been going for so long it’s a very funny time to go from being completely flat-out to doing nothing. Initially it's quite difficult but you work your way through it and are hopefully surrounded by good people. I have my family around me and they looked after me very well.

“The first couple of months weren’t easy but then you're focused on rehab but we went out to Galway for the Festival and races like that, and it was great to be there.”