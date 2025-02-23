Nico De Boinville feels Kempton gallop will do Constitution Hill good

"Given how his work has evolved, it makes sense to take him to Kempton," De Boinville said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme.

Fireworks are not expected of Nicky Henderson's representative, but his big-race rider feels the away day will serve to "get his blood up a bit" ahead of a return to Prestbury Park, where he enjoyed a relatively easy success in last month's Unibet Hurdle on Trials Day.

The brilliant Champion Hurdle hero of 2023 was ruled out of Cheltenham not long after trailing home in third behind two stablemates, including Sir Gino, following a racecourse gallop over around a circuit and a half of the all-weather track last February, but connections are keen to go back this week.

"I don't think it's necessarily going to be a piece of work – it's going to be more of an awayday rather than anything blistering.

"There was a mutual agreement between me and Nicky to go to Kempton and it will do him good to get him on a racecourse and get his blood up a bit. We'll see what happens."

Looking back at last year's bitterly disappointing piece of work on the same track, right under the media spotlight, De Boinville admitted he wanted the ground to swallow him up.

He said: "Last year it told us what not to do, and although to the eye it might not look spectacular, these awaydays have tended to show us something and we've learned a lot from them.

"As soon as I turned in on the gallop last year and went to push the button, the button was broken. It was a case of stopping him, getting the vets in and seeing what was going on. It was pretty gut-wrenching. All the press and cameras were around you and you just wanted to get out of there."

Reflecting on Constitution Hill's victory last month, he added: "We were on a hiding to nothing on Trials day. No one would take us anywhere in the race and it turned into a hack round. He wouldn’t have blown a candle out afterwards.

“You always want perfection and I didn’t have the revs up going into the last. He wasn’t alive enough under me and I should have got in close and popped it.”