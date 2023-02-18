Nicky Henderson's superstar Shishkin put his problems behind him to run out a brilliant winner of the Betfair Ascot Chase.

Once deemed an unstoppable force in the two-mile division, winning a Supreme and an Arkle, there were questions as to whether the racing public would ever see him back to his best as he was pulled up when favourite in last season's Queen Mother Champion Chase and struggled in the Tingle Creek Chase on his seasonal reappearance. The nine-year-old has had some well-publicised problems and his trainer was prompted to step him up in trip, not even entering Shishkin for the Champion Chase. That boldness was rewarded in spades as Shishkin, sent off at 2/1, jumped superbly throughout the two mile five furlong Grade One contest. Last year’s winner Fakir D’oudairies was ridden patiently but could never get to the leaders and was beaten some way out. Pic D'Orhy had raced prominently and was alongside Shishkin turning in and Nico de Boinville could be seen pushing along aboard the winner but he responded and galloped on relentlessly to record a wide margin and deeply impressive success.

Stupid? Shishkin should go for Cheltenham Gold Cup argues Ben Linfoot



Paul Nicholls, trainer of the second, told Sky Sports Racing: “I just said to Johnny (De la Hey, owner) we’ve been beaten by a better horse, end of story. I think he’s probably run right up to his best, he’s beaten Millers Bank and Fakir D’oudairies but he’s not good enough to beat Shishkin. “We’ll let him (Shishkin) go to the Ryanair, we’ll give that a miss and probably head to Aintree. We’d have probably done that anyway as the flat track suits him better. I’d imagine Shishkin will be hard to beat in the Ryanair.” The bookmakers were in full agreement and Shishkin would be one of the most popular winners of the Cheltenham Festival week. The ante-post market for the Ryanair Chase had been turned on its head with the recent withdrawal of Allaho and had looked very open but that's no longer the case with Shishkin a clear 5/4 favourite with Sky Bet (from 7/2) and Betfair Sportsbook while Paddy Power go 11/10.



"Did you see how happy he was going over that trip?" De Boinville asked Matt Chapman. "All fairness to the boss and everyone at home, they've done a fantastic job getting him back. He jumped into the bridle and away he went." Shiskin also holds an entry in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Chapman tried to persuade De Boinville that race, deemed to be more prestigious by the presenter, ought to be the target rather than 'the lesser' Ryanair Chase. "It takes good horses to win a Ryanair," replied the adamant jockey. "He's a good horse. He felt fantastic, he felt back to his best and he'll come on for that run I can assure you of that." A beaming Henderson said: "The team can be (very proud). Everybody, literally everybody. We've had a bone problem and a wind operation. Nico said he had a good blow coming to the last and I think he'll come on for today. "Nico is adamant that the Champion Chase is not the race. He was straight into his bridle and he was travelling the whole way. You've seen him in the Tingle Creek and the Clarence House and he was off the bridle the whole way. The difference today was that we were always travelling and he was always loving it and that's what I loved; to see him back in his comfort zone the whole way round."

