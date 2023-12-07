Constitution Hill and Shishkin have both been declared for Saturday's rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.
The Nicky Henderson stablemates were confirmed for the two-mile Grade 1 on Thursday morning having been entered for the reopened contest on Monday.
The unbeaten Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill had been aimed at the Fighting Fifth all along, but the race was switched to the Esher track after Newcastle's card failed an inspection following wintry weather last weekend.
Shishkin's path to the rearranged race has been a little more complex, the nine-year-old multiple Grade 1 winner having refused to race as the tapes went up on his intended seasonal debut in Ascot's Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase on November 25.
That prompted Henderson into a rethink, the Fighting Fifth reportedly seen as a chance to get the quirky Shishkin back on track and in the right frame of mind ahead of a potential shot at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The pair of them featured among a field of six following the final declaration stage, along with Goshen, Not So Sleepy and the mares Love Envoi and You Wear It Well.
Nico de Boinville maintains his partnership with Constitution Hill, with James Bowen declared for the ride on Shishkin.
On an important afternoon for Henderson, Jonbon is odds-on for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase in which he will face four rivals – Boothill, Edwardstone, Haddex Des Obeaux and Nube Negra.
Willmount is another leading contender for the team as the impressive Newbury winner moves up to Listed level in the Betfair Claremont Novices’ Hurdle.
Also on the Esher menu is the Betfair-sponsored Henry VIII Novices’ Chase, where the Joe Tizzard-trained JPR One bids to atone for an unfortunate mishap at Cheltenham last month.
Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "Our betting suggests that the Tingle Creek is a one-horse race and in all reality the question is how short Jonbon goes off. He is currently 1/5 and that seems about right given his seasonal reappearance victory. Even allowing for an improved performance from Edwardstone, it’s very difficult to see his turning around that Cheltenham defeat.
"The Fighting Fifth is a fascinating race with both Constitution Hill now 1/5 and 16/1 Shishkin both declared. Hopefully, they both make it come Saturday. If they do, then the 7/1 that some Exchange ante-post punters got about Constitution Hill and 31/1 about Shishkin looks inspired risk taking.
"This weekend on the Betfair Sportsbook there is a completely free bet on horse racing multiples, and I’d imagine plenty of punters will be adding Jonbon and Constitution Hill, at around 4/9, into their multiple bets."
