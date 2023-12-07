The Nicky Henderson stablemates were confirmed for the two-mile Grade 1 on Thursday morning having been entered for the reopened contest on Monday.

The unbeaten Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill had been aimed at the Fighting Fifth all along, but the race was switched to the Esher track after Newcastle's card failed an inspection following wintry weather last weekend.

Shishkin's path to the rearranged race has been a little more complex, the nine-year-old multiple Grade 1 winner having refused to race as the tapes went up on his intended seasonal debut in Ascot's Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase on November 25.

That prompted Henderson into a rethink, the Fighting Fifth reportedly seen as a chance to get the quirky Shishkin back on track and in the right frame of mind ahead of a potential shot at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The pair of them featured among a field of six following the final declaration stage, along with Goshen, Not So Sleepy and the mares Love Envoi and You Wear It Well.

Nico de Boinville maintains his partnership with Constitution Hill, with James Bowen declared for the ride on Shishkin.