Nicky Henderson on target in Newbury feature with Joyeuse

Nicky Henderson was in seventh heaven after Joyeuse proved in a league of her own when leaving her rivals toiling in her wake in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle.

Beaten on both of her previous starts this season the daughter of No Risk At All looked a completely different proposition dropped back to two miles in the £155,000 contest. As runaway leader Mirabad faded down the straight in his bid to follow up his front running success at Cheltenham last time out it was left to King William Rufus, one of three runners in the race for trainer Chris Gordon, to take control of matters. However, while plenty still held some kind of chance on the run down to the last none were travelling better than Nico de Boinville, who had barely moved a muscle at the field moved on down to the last. And after meeting the final flight as if it was the first Joyeuse scampered away up in the manner of a mare with plenty more to give before crossing the line eight lengths clear of top weight Lump Sum to give Seven Barrows master his seventh victory in the race.

Henderson, who won the race 12 months ago with Iberico Lord, said: “She has bolted up, but she was just in the perfect position the whole way. You couldn’t have wished for anymore. He did the same with Iberico Lord last year. It was just perfection. Everywhere you looked she was travelling and jumping. “It is a great race and it is a local race. It has changed name a few times and it is great for William Hill to come in and sponsor it at the last minute as it means a lot to everyone. “They (all my previous winners) have come in under different guises, but she is pretty unexposed. To be fair, that is only her fourth race of her hurdle life. A true run two miles is what she wants and that cut in the ground hasn’t hurt her at all. She can’t run in the County Hurdle or Coral Cup as she needs another run to get in. “She has had four runs over hurdles and she needs five to come into a handicap. That has caused a dilemma where we go next.” And equally impressed with the performance was Grade One winner rider de Boinville, who was celebrating his second win in the race having been aboard Iberico Lord 12 months ago.