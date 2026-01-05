Nicky Henderson on plans for Constitution Hill

Nicky Henderson has been left in a quandary after his former Champion Hurdler fell for the third time in four starts when reappearing in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in November.

While connections haven't ruled out another run over timber, the prospect of the eight-year-old making a belated debut on the level is now looming large.

Speaking to Matt Chapman in Monday's edition of The Sun, the trainer said: “Constitution Hill is fine, although he missed a couple of weeks when he banged a knee and was in his box. It didn’t really hold us up, though, he just had a fat knee. We have a few ideas of what to do. He was ridden this morning.

“There is still chance he will run in the Champion Hurdle, but I’d love to run him on the Flat in early February. If anyone wants to put on a Flat mile and a half maiden then please let us know.

“There are a couple of novice races he can go in but they are over 1m2f and for winners which might be tricky.”