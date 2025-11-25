Nicky Henderson happy with Constitution Hill and Hyland ahead of Newcastle and Newbury

Constitution Hill goes for the Grade 1 BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle after a tumultuous last campaign where he fell at Cheltenham and Aintree before he ran a poor race at Punchestown.

The eight-year-old has had a good pre-season, though, including coming through the public gallop at Newbury that was the start of his travails last season.

Henderson said on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday: “The past few weeks have all been positives.

“He’s been to Worcester, Newbury, Newbury was very good and he had a gallop yesterday (Monday), Nico [de Boinville] was very pleased.

“Things have gone according to plan.

“We’ve done more jumping this prep than we have done with any horse, really. It was only to make sure to be sure and now he has got his eye in.”