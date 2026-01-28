Nicky Henderson covering Sprinter Sacre vets bill after confusion over GoFundMe page

The money-raising page was set up under the title 'Sprinter Sacre: Veterinary Fees Appeal' by Vicki Roberts, who has been responsible for looking after the former Champion Chase hero, now 20 years old.

The site claimed the £5,000 target was required to pay for a procedure the horse required following an accident, and that the sum was "beyond what can reasonably be funded privately".

However, on Wednesday Henderson posted a statement via his social media account on X which read: "It would appear there has been some confusion last night and this morning over a GoFundMe page set up for Sprinter Sacre. The GoFundMe page was set up entirely independently of Seven Barrows and without [owner] Caroline Mould’s or our knowledge.

"Sprinter is currently with a Seven Barrows vet at Donnington Veterinary surgery, where he will undergo a minor procedure, funded entirely by Seven Barrows. This was always the plan from the moment I was made aware of the issue and we will continue to monitor the situation moving forward.

"Thankfully Sprinter is absolutely fine and will return to his Gloucestershire home tomorrow."

The GoFundMe page is set to be closed with all donations refunded in full.

Sprinter Sacre, who won three times at the Cheltenham Festival and amassed over £1.13 million in career prize-money, is considered one of Timeform's greatest ever chasers with a highest Annual Rating of 192, just below Arkle and Flyingbolt on the all-time standings and 1lb higher than Kauto Star's peak of 191.