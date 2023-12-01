Nicky Henderson: Constitution Hill not certain to go for rearranged Fighting Fifth

“We’ve discussed it and discussed it and we’ll continue to discuss it,” Henderson said on Friday afternoon.

But the week’s delay means there will now only be 17 days between the Fighting Fifth and Constitution Hill’s next target – a defence of the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

The powers that be have moved swiftly to save the Fighting Fifth, switching it to next Saturday’s Tingle Creek card, with existing entries cancelled and new entries to be made by noon on Monday.

The six-year-old was all set to bid for back-to-back victories in the Grade One contest at Newcastle on Saturday, but the abandonment of racing has forced his trainer back to the drawing board.

“What I couldn’t give Ian Renton (regional director for the Jockey Club) was a guarantee that if they put it on at Sandown that we would run, so I think what they will do is reopen it, and therefore we are not holding it to ransom.

“I don’t know, I’m nervous about it – the time schedule – and I fear one race will have to be sacrificed for the other.”

Constitution Hill was due to be joined on the trip to Newcastle by stablemate Shishkin, who would have been on a recovery mission under a big weight in the Rehearsal Chase, having refused to start in last weekend’s 1965 Chase at Ascot.

As that premier handicap will not be restaged, the Seven Barrows handler must now face preparing his charge for a tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton without the aid of a prep run.

He added: “What I really want is a race for Shishkin – that is miles more important.

“I do not like the idea of going into the King George with no run, I don’t like that at all, but there is nowhere for him to go. If you could put on a Rehearsal Chase or something like that I would be there like a bullet!

“He’s going to have to do a lot of work in a short space of time. A lot of racecourses are very helpful to us and I’m going to have to rely on them for their help.”