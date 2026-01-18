Nicky Henderson considering Grade 1 Ascot Chase for Clarence House hero Jonbon

Speaking from Windsor on Sunday after saddling a winner on day three of the Berskhire Winter Million meeting, Henderson told Sky Sports Racing: "He's fine, they were tired boys yesterday and it was that sort of a race. But he was fine this morning, he trotted up great and he's happy - so are we.

Shishkin finished second in the Ryanair Chase on his subsequent start and the master of Seven Barrows is considering a similar plan with Saturday's Clarence House Chase hero.

The Grade 1 contest on February 14 is run over the extended two miles and five furlongs and Henderson has won it four times in the past, including with Shishkin in 2023.

"I think if we were brave, the Ascot Chase is in four weeks' time. I might try and go back there - two miles five.

"We've often asked him and he's done the Cheltenham, Aintree, Sandown three goes in the past, so he does back up quite well.

"It was a tough race yesterday and we've got to try and get him back in a month for Ascot. Then you've got a month until Cheltenham. You'd have to say Ryanair, but I don't know..."

The 10-year-old Jonbon has now finished first or second in every one of his 26 starts under racing Rules, plus a point-to-point, and yet he continues to amaze his veteran trainer.

"We were looking at him last night and - every photograph you see of him coming towards you - it's remarkable how he crosses his front legs at a fence," Henderson said. "It's an extraordinary thing, you'll never find a picture where his front legs aren't crossed in midair. And it's extraordinary."

Henderson was also full of praise for crack novice Old Park Star, winner of the Grade 2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle and now favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham in March.

He said: “He will not run as he doesn’t need to do that again. He puts a lot into it, but he finds it terribly easy.

“I would have thought so (that we would take him to Kempton Park for a gallop) as that would do him good.

“He is a very clean winded horse, and he is not difficult. He might not even need to do that (go for a gallop), but they sometimes enjoy it. He looked terrific, but he is a beautiful horse.

"Act Of Innocence (same owners) is going to Cheltenham over two and a half miles on Saturday and we will see how he gets on there. If he is the stayer and the other is a two miler it gives the owner two very nice horses."