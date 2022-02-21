Andrew Asquith was our man at Nicky Henderson's pre-Cheltenham visit and he found the master of Seven Barrows in positive mood.

It has been a week of storms, this time the turn of Franklin, who caused some unsavory weather at Seven Barrows for Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham open day on Monday morning. Despite the blustery conditions, we were able to see some of his stable stars, with Shishkin the first out to strut his stuff. It is the first time I have been up, close and personal with him, and he is indeed some sight to behold in the flesh, Henderson’s reports of him growing ‘upwards and outwards’ this season definitely evident. ‘There’s no way he’s a banker!’ Henderson bellowed when asked about his chances at Cheltenham, and he maintains that Shishkin is by no means guaranteed to uphold Ascot form with Energumene. Shishkin was reportedly pretty straight for that match up and Henderson was keen to spray some caution in the air.

However, he isn’t a very bullish man (apart from dropping into the conversation that he thought Altior was a certainty heading into the Supreme in 2016) and the feeling is he is quietly confident of Shishkin’s chances, even with Chacun Pour Soi now thrown into the mix. The big advantage Shishkin has is course form, having done especially well to win the Sky Bet Supreme in 2020 following a bad mistake, and putting on a masterclass in the Sporting Life Arkle over course and distance 12 months ago. Energumene is yet to race at Cheltenham, while Chacun Pour Soi seemingly failed to get up the hill after travelling best in the Champion Chase last year. His subsequent flop in the Betfair Tingle Creek also raises concerns with his ability to travel soundly. As always, comparisons are made between Shishkin, Altior and Sprinter Sacre, but Henderson was keen to stress he is a different type of horse. A more laid back sort, he isn’t as exuberant at his fences – or on the gallops – and the fact he can switch off in his races gives him that extra boost at the finish, which is very much needed at Cheltenham. I’d go as far as saying he is banker material, Nicky. A Glowing Report One of the surprises to come out of the visit to Seven Barrows was the manner in which Henderson talked about Epatante in her pursuit to regain her Champion Hurdle crown. As Epatante was led in for photos, Henderson – who was in very good form – said in a hushed tone ‘I’ll show you the behind of her first, because that’s what the Irish mare will see’. It was very much a tongue-in-cheek moment of gold. Henderson was keen to reiterate that Epatante had a nagging issue with her back last season which caused her to be below her best, but he is very happy with her at present and you could tell in his voice there is a subtle air of excitement about her chances.

Epatante and Nico De Boinville strike

When asked if he thinks she is going there under the radar, he immediately replied ‘she might be under the radar, but she isn’t under our radar, we’re getting very good vibes from her, very good.’ Henderson admits that the Champion Hurdle she won in 2020 may not have been the strongest renewal, but he feels she is at least back in that sort of form, which has certainly raised some excitement at Seven Barrows. She will reportedly have an away day at Kempton which has served her well in the past and there is plenty of enthusiasm surrounding her. Two interesting types for the Ballymore Walking On Air made a deep impression when beating a next-time-out winner in serious style on his hurdling debut at Newbury last month and, while Henderson would have liked to have got another run into him since, he is happy enough heading straight to Cheltenham. Walking On Air had the option of running at Doncaster on Wednesday, but the decision was made to miss that engagement with Nico de Boinville very happy with his professionalism at home. There’s no denying he us up against it experience-wise, but the fact he is as short as 7/1 in the betting tells you a little bit about the regard in which he is held, and Henderson being quite coy about his chances definitely adds further intrigue to me.

Henderson was rather complementary about I Am Maximus, who has been allotted a BHA mark of 134, but he quickly dismissed the option of going down the handicap route, stating the horse ‘has a bit of class’. He appeared to have Hillcrest covered when jumping the last at Cheltenham last time, but Henderson is of the belief that he was just outstayed by a stronger stayer on the day. Hillcrest has done nothing to harm the form since and is reportedly held in the highest regard by trainer Henry Daly. You get the impression that Henderson feels I Am Maximus is no back number in the Ballymore and he looks of interest at his current odds. The battle is on for the Supreme It would be amiss of me not to touch on Constitution Hill and Jonbon, who warmed up for their clash in three weeks time with a face-off this morning.

Constitution Hill and Jonbon - clash in Sky Bet Supreme