Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Nick Schofield celebrates Sky Pirate's win
Nick Scholfield has enjoyed a good start to his training career

Nick Scholfield looking forward to running St Irene at Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue February 24, 2026 · 3h ago

Nick Scholfield is looking forward to having a runner at the Cheltenham Festival in his first season with a licence.

It's been an impressive start to a training career by the former jockey who is based in Lambourn.

Itsinthename provided Scholfield with his fourteenth winner of the season when justifying favouritism at Catterick on Tuesday under Sean Bowen (replay below).

More impressive yet is that the stable is operating at a strike rate of around 20%.

One of the stars of the season has been six-year-old mare St Irene who showed ability in bumpers for Ben Brookhouse last term.

St Irene belied her 40/1 starting price to finish second in a Newbury novice first time up for Scholfield before winning her next two, latterly at listed level at Taunton and her trainer is looking forward to running her in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

"She worked this morning, she's in good nick," he told Racing TV at Catterick.

"She'll go for a gallop probably at the weekend and we'll send her there fit and ready. I was hoping that a few of the others might not go but she deserves a crack at it; she's a big price but we'll have a go.

"I can't thank that mare enough, she's been tremendous for me and I love her to bits."

St Irene is 16/1 (NRNB) with Paddy Power for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING