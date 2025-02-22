Sporting Life
Nick Rocketts into Aintree contention | Bobbyjo Chase report and free video replay

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat February 22, 2025 · 4h ago

Nick Rockett was cut to 8/1 second favourite for the Randox Grand National by Betfair and Paddy Power after landing the Follow @ToteRacing On Twitter Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Willie Mullins' horse had to dig deep to see off the attentions of the game grey Intense Raffles, beaten three-quarters-of-a-length, the runner-up trimmed to 10/1 for Aintree by the same bookmakers himself.

The Bobbyjo has a rich history of producing Grand National contenders and Mullins has used the race as a springboard for his two previous winners, Hedgehunter and I Am Maximus.

The latter was meant to run in the Bobbyjo again this afternoon, but was pulled out on the morning of the contest due to a non-respiratory infection.

That meant it was left to Nick Rockett to put forward his Aintree claims and he did so, racing prominently and jumping soundly before bagging the stands' rail once straightened up for home.

Thomas Gibney's Intense Raffles had also been up there from the outset and the two had a good battle for the honours, pulling six lengths clear of another Mullins-trained horse, Capodanno, who was third.

Winning jockey Paul Townend said afterwards: "He was tough to come back from Gowran [where he won the Thyestes Chase on January 23].

"Around Gowran in a competitive race like that it can leave a mark but this year he's a lot stronger. He jumps fantastic. He pulls out enough as well.

"He was a work in progress, so credit to the owner for not rushing him."

