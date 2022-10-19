Owner Nick Bradley retains plenty of faith in Marshman, who he says will be back to “smash it up” in 2023.

Ultra-impressive in his first two outings, especially when bolting up by over eight lengths at Thirsk, the momentum was building for his third start when eventually sent off the 9-4 favourite for the Gimcrack Stakes at York. He travelled powerfully through that Group Two contest on the Knavesmire, looking every inch the winner until overhauled late on by the high-class Godolphin youngster Noble Style. There was no shame in defeat there and all roads then pointed to the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket where again the son of Harry Angel was popular in the betting and exited the stalls as favourite for his first taste of Group One action.

Get Stuck In: Episode One | Cheltenham Showcase Meeting and Old Roan Chase

Things did not go to plan for Marshman on the Rowley Mile, pulling much too hard when prominent in the early stages and then hanging to his right when push came to shove and fading into fifth, beaten five lengths. However, Bradley believes a sore shin combined with the undulating nature of Newmarket did not suit his talented two-year-old. “I knew he wouldn’t like the track at Newmarket and a sore shin had been niggling him pretty much since we bought him,” said Bradley. “When he went into the dip, he hung to the right and was obviously feeling it. “He’s done for the year now, but he will be back next year, and he will smash it up.”