Aintree Festival: Nicholls targets Topham glory

Paul Nicholls hopes to continue his fine record at Aintree’s Randox Grand National Festival and has three contenders for this year’s Grade Three Randox Topham Handicap Chase.
The Ditcheat trainer won the 2m 5f race over the Grand National fences with Gwanako back in 2008 and looks likely to have a strong squad for the meeting again this year.
Speaking about his chances in the contest, which takes place on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival, he said: “I have entered three - Magic Saint, Modus and My Way, and the classiest would be the first two.
“Modus ran a really nice race over the National fences in December and we’ve left him to have him nice and fresh for this race. Magic Saint is a good jumper and I feel a step up in trip would do him a world of good. A flat track suits him and he’s a nice horse.”
Meanwhile, My Way was an impressive winner of the Close Brothers Motor Finance Handicap Chase at Kempton Park last month, and Nicholls feels that his charge may be high enough in the weights at the moment after finishing fifth at the same track at the weekend.
He said: “My Way ran ok at the weekend. Basically he won nicely there last month and went up 9lb, which didn’t help too much and he had plenty of weight. But he’s fine after Saturday.”
There are a total of 50 entries for the Randox Topham Chase, which can be found below.
The Randox Topham Chase
Amalfi Doug (FR) 11 The County Set (Seven) & Partner Keith Dalgleish
Annamix (FR) 8 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins
Balko des Flos (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead
Caid du Lin (FR) 9 Foxtrot Racing Dr Richard Newland
Caribean Boy (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Court Master (IRE) 8 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore
Debece (GB) 10 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton
Dunvegan (FR) 8 G. Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd P. A. Fahy
Fan de Blues (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins
Farclas (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mrs Denise Foster
Glen Forsa (IRE) 9 Mr T. P. Radford Mick Channon
Go Another One (IRE) 9 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell
Hogan's Height (IRE) 10 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan's Height Jamie Snowden
Huntsman Son (IRE) 11 Mrs Wendy Wesley Alex Hales
Ibleo (FR) 8 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
I'm To Blame (IRE) 8 The Gilbert's & Mr Campbell Keith Dalgleish
Janika (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Jett (IRE) 10 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Mrs J. Harrington
Kauto Riko (FR) 10 Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners Tom Gretton
Livelovelaugh (IRE) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins
Lostintranslation (IRE) 9 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Lust For Glory (IRE) 8 Annabel Waley-Cohen and Family Nicky Henderson
Magic Saint (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls
Modus (GB) 11 Mr John P. McManus Paul Nicholls
Morning Vicar (IRE) 8 The Parishioners Nicky Henderson
My Way (FR) 7 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
Outlander (IRE) 13 Gowing's Eleven Richard Spencer
Pink Eyed Pedro (GB) 10 Mr David Brace David Brace
Pougne Bobbi (FR) 10 Straightline Bloodstock Keith Dalgleish
Precious Cargo (IRE) 8 Mr T. Barr Nicky Henderson
Ravenhill Road (IRE) 10 Phil & Julie Martin Sue Smith
Realm Keeper (USA) 8 Venetia Williams Racehorse Syndicate V Venetia Williams
Relentless Dreamer (IRE) 12 Mr Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis
Robin des Foret (IRE) 11 Byerley Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Romain de Senam (FR) 9 Chris Giles Dan Skelton
Senior Citizen (GB) 8 McNeill Family Alan King
Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 10 Gowing's Eleven Richard Spencer
Snow Leopardess (GB) 9 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Snugsborough Hall (IRE) 10 Rising Sun Partnership L. P. Cusack
Springtown Lake (IRE) 9 Tim Syder Philip Hobbs
Storm Control (IRE) 8 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Templepark (GB) 8 Mrs Carolyn Kendrick Fergal O'Brien
Three Musketeers (IRE) 11 Mr Frank McAleavy Mrs Denise Foster
Tinkers Hill Tommy (IRE) 10 Mr W. D. Lewis Rebecca Curtis
Tiquer (FR) 13 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones
Two For Gold (IRE) 8 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey
Up Helly Aa King (GB) 10 Jean Matterson & J Douglas Miller N. W. Alexander
Us And Them (IRE) 8 Burnham P & D Ltd Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Visioman (FR) 8 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead
Zalvados (FR) 8 Mr D. C. Mercer Oliver GreenalL