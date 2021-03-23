Horse Racing
Magic Saint - entered in Topham

Aintree Festival: Nicholls targets Topham glory

By Nick Seddon
14:59 · TUE March 23, 2021

Paul Nicholls hopes to continue his fine record at Aintree’s Randox Grand National Festival and has three contenders for this year’s Grade Three Randox Topham Handicap Chase.

The Ditcheat trainer won the 2m 5f race over the Grand National fences with Gwanako back in 2008 and looks likely to have a strong squad for the meeting again this year.

Speaking about his chances in the contest, which takes place on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival, he said: “I have entered three - Magic Saint, Modus and My Way, and the classiest would be the first two.

“Modus ran a really nice race over the National fences in December and we’ve left him to have him nice and fresh for this race. Magic Saint is a good jumper and I feel a step up in trip would do him a world of good. A flat track suits him and he’s a nice horse.”

Meanwhile, My Way was an impressive winner of the Close Brothers Motor Finance Handicap Chase at Kempton Park last month, and Nicholls feels that his charge may be high enough in the weights at the moment after finishing fifth at the same track at the weekend.

He said: “My Way ran ok at the weekend. Basically he won nicely there last month and went up 9lb, which didn’t help too much and he had plenty of weight. But he’s fine after Saturday.”

There are a total of 50 entries for the Randox Topham Chase, which can be found below.

Daryl Jacob: Being a Jockey - full documentary

The Randox Topham Chase

Amalfi Doug (FR) 11 The County Set (Seven) & Partner Keith Dalgleish

Annamix (FR) 8 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins

Balko des Flos (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead

Caid du Lin (FR) 9 Foxtrot Racing Dr Richard Newland

Caribean Boy (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Court Master (IRE) 8 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore

Debece (GB) 10 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton

Dunvegan (FR) 8 G. Turner/Clipper Logistics Group Ltd P. A. Fahy

Fan de Blues (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins

Farclas (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mrs Denise Foster

Glen Forsa (IRE) 9 Mr T. P. Radford Mick Channon

Go Another One (IRE) 9 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell

Hogan's Height (IRE) 10 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan's Height Jamie Snowden

Huntsman Son (IRE) 11 Mrs Wendy Wesley Alex Hales

Ibleo (FR) 8 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams

I'm To Blame (IRE) 8 The Gilbert's & Mr Campbell Keith Dalgleish

Janika (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Jett (IRE) 10 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Mrs J. Harrington

Kauto Riko (FR) 10 Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners Tom Gretton

Livelovelaugh (IRE) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins

Lostintranslation (IRE) 9 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Lust For Glory (IRE) 8 Annabel Waley-Cohen and Family Nicky Henderson

Magic Saint (FR) 7 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Paul Nicholls

Modus (GB) 11 Mr John P. McManus Paul Nicholls

Morning Vicar (IRE) 8 The Parishioners Nicky Henderson

My Way (FR) 7 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls

Outlander (IRE) 13 Gowing's Eleven Richard Spencer

Pink Eyed Pedro (GB) 10 Mr David Brace David Brace

Pougne Bobbi (FR) 10 Straightline Bloodstock Keith Dalgleish

Precious Cargo (IRE) 8 Mr T. Barr Nicky Henderson

Ravenhill Road (IRE) 10 Phil & Julie Martin Sue Smith

Realm Keeper (USA) 8 Venetia Williams Racehorse Syndicate V Venetia Williams

Relentless Dreamer (IRE) 12 Mr Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis

Robin des Foret (IRE) 11 Byerley Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins

Romain de Senam (FR) 9 Chris Giles Dan Skelton

Senior Citizen (GB) 8 McNeill Family Alan King

Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 10 Gowing's Eleven Richard Spencer

Snow Leopardess (GB) 9 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Snugsborough Hall (IRE) 10 Rising Sun Partnership L. P. Cusack

Springtown Lake (IRE) 9 Tim Syder Philip Hobbs

Storm Control (IRE) 8 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Templepark (GB) 8 Mrs Carolyn Kendrick Fergal O'Brien

Three Musketeers (IRE) 11 Mr Frank McAleavy Mrs Denise Foster

Tinkers Hill Tommy (IRE) 10 Mr W. D. Lewis Rebecca Curtis

Tiquer (FR) 13 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones

Two For Gold (IRE) 8 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey

Up Helly Aa King (GB) 10 Jean Matterson & J Douglas Miller N. W. Alexander

Us And Them (IRE) 8 Burnham P & D Ltd Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Visioman (FR) 8 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead

Zalvados (FR) 8 Mr D. C. Mercer Oliver GreenalL

