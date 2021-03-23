Aintree Festival: Nicholls targets Topham glory

The Ditcheat trainer won the 2m 5f race over the Grand National fences with Gwanako back in 2008 and looks likely to have a strong squad for the meeting again this year.

Speaking about his chances in the contest, which takes place on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival, he said: “I have entered three - Magic Saint, Modus and My Way, and the classiest would be the first two.

“Modus ran a really nice race over the National fences in December and we’ve left him to have him nice and fresh for this race. Magic Saint is a good jumper and I feel a step up in trip would do him a world of good. A flat track suits him and he’s a nice horse.”

Meanwhile, My Way was an impressive winner of the Close Brothers Motor Finance Handicap Chase at Kempton Park last month, and Nicholls feels that his charge may be high enough in the weights at the moment after finishing fifth at the same track at the weekend.

He said: “My Way ran ok at the weekend. Basically he won nicely there last month and went up 9lb, which didn’t help too much and he had plenty of weight. But he’s fine after Saturday.”

There are a total of 50 entries for the Randox Topham Chase, which can be found below.