Champion trainer Paul Nicholls feels he still has plenty to work with after Monmiral had his colours lowered by fellow chasing debutant Jonbon at Warwick.

The eight-year-old missed an intended engagement at Cheltenham last weekend owing to the combination of quicker ground and a “gravelled foot” in the build up to the race. Having his first start of the season in the three-runner Highflyer Bloodstock Novices’ Chase, Harry Cobden’s mount raced in second throughout and while pressing the odds-on Jonbon early, was outpaced three fences from home in the two-mile contest, finishing seven lengths adrift of the Nicky Henderson-trained winner. It was still a satisfactory chasing debut from Monmiral, who won five of his eight starts over hurdles, including the Grade One Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle last year, and whose part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson was in attendance.