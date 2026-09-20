Next stop Newmarket for Richard Hannon-trained Haatem

The two-time Royal Ascot scorer opened his account for the year in the Grade Three Mint Millions Invitational Stakes at Kentucky Downs to give Hannon his first winner in America.

On the back of that win, Hannon will take aim at the Group Three prize on the Rowley Mile on October 10 before sending the Phoenix Of Spain gelding back on his travels for a tilt at the Grade Two Man o’ War Stakes at Belmont Park in November.

Hannon said: “Haatem had a hero’s homecoming, which he fully deserved. We are going to go to the Darley Stakes next.

“He came back, and he looks as big as a bull already after having a few easy days. He will go to the Darley Stakes and then he will go to the Man o’War Stakes. If that all goes according to plan we will have a look at the Pegasus Millions, which he has got an invite to.

“My dad never trained a winner in America, and I’ve found it very difficult. For that horse to do it is typical of him, but it was amazing to see him win."