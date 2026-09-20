Next stop Newmarket for Richard Hannon-trained Haatem

Richard Hannon will keep Haatem to home shores on his next start for a tilt at the Too Darn Hot Darley Stakes at Newmarket before sending him on another American adventure.
The two-time Royal Ascot scorer opened his account for the year in the Grade Three Mint Millions Invitational Stakes at Kentucky Downs to give Hannon his first winner in America.
On the back of that win, Hannon will take aim at the Group Three prize on the Rowley Mile on October 10 before sending the Phoenix Of Spain gelding back on his travels for a tilt at the Grade Two Man o’ War Stakes at Belmont Park in November.
Hannon said: “Haatem had a hero’s homecoming, which he fully deserved. We are going to go to the Darley Stakes next.
“He came back, and he looks as big as a bull already after having a few easy days. He will go to the Darley Stakes and then he will go to the Man o’War Stakes. If that all goes according to plan we will have a look at the Pegasus Millions, which he has got an invite to.
“My dad never trained a winner in America, and I’ve found it very difficult. For that horse to do it is typical of him, but it was amazing to see him win."
While the victory might have raised the eye-brows of some, it was a success that Hannon was not surprised about at all.
Hannon added: “People have said he has been disappointing this year, but he hasn’t. He didn’t get any daylight at all at Royal Ascot. At Goodwood the first time he needed it desperately.
“He had a couple of complications going into his second run at Goodwood, but he didn’t run a bad race at all. He didn’t look like getting beat at Kentucky Downs."
And joining Haatem in the Man o’War Stakes will be stablemate Persica, who bagged the third Group Three success of his career last time out in the Betfair Backs Opinions Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock Park last time out.
Hannon added: “Persica will go straight to the Man o’War. I doubt we will do anything in between. I thought he was beaten at Haydock Park, but he deserved it.
“He was only just beaten at Epsom Downs that day. Since we cut him he has not run a questionable race at all. He doesn’t need soft ground, he just goes on it. He has won a few good races on fast ground.”
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